Man taking shelter in Shreveport loses home to Hurricane Ida

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bobby Adams is one of the many people who evacuated southeast Louisiana during Hurricane Ida.

Finding refuge in a Shreveport office building, he says he can’t help but to think of the devastation left behind at his home of over 30 years in Houma.

“Defeated, demoralized kind of. We were looking forward to retirement years, and now having to start all over with a house note again. It’s just, it’s tough but we’re going to find a way,” he said.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing different types of assistance to hurricane survivors.

“Fortunately, we’re seeing the lights come on in a lot of areas and we’re seeing businesses start to reopen, including grocery stores in some areas. That’s really good news, but we’re mindful that a lot of people are very affected,” said John Mills with FEMA. “Some communities are still too dangerous to access. We’ve been working with the state to provide emergency communication in those area in coordination with the Louisiana National Guard and local emergency management.”

To be eligible for assistance, survivors need to be residents of a parish that was included in the federal disaster declaration, and need to first apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA app or by calling (800) 621-3362.

