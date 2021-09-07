Man arrested for attempted aggravated robbery; identified on security video

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after he allegedly attempted to rob a vendor during a delivery.

Brioni Dansby, 40, faces charges of attempted aggravated armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say early on Friday, Sept. 3, Dansby allegedly attempted to rob the vendor while they were delivering items to a business. When police reviewed the security footage, officers were able to identify him.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, the business officials called the police when Dansby returned.

Dansby remains in custody at Bi-State Jail in Texarkana.

