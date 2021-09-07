Prize Fest
GETTING ANSWERS: How can the community help stop gun violence?

(HNN)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leaders of one grassroots organization say the time is now for the community to help our youth in order to see a change in gun violence in Shreveport.

The People’s Promise organization says anyone in the community can lend a hand. They say parents from the Cedar Grove, Stoner Hill and Highland neighborhoods are especially encouraged to come forward.

“They can come together and help it with conflict resolution, our kids are not taught conflict resolution. And if our kids can’t identify what they’re fighting. They need direction, our kids don’t have any direction,” said Breka Peoples, president of the People’s Promise.

Some ways parents can get involved include helping with after school programs, keeping kids on top of their homework and encouraging them stay on track with their education and goals.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for more ways to get involved and put an end to gun violence in the city.

