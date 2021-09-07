Prize Fest
Fire breaks out at Shreveport apartment complex

Fire broke out just after 7 p.m. Sept. 6, 2021, in a building at Riverdale Apartments in the...
Fire broke out just after 7 p.m. Sept. 6, 2021, in a building at Riverdale Apartments in the 6800 block of Rasberry Lane in Shreveport.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a Shreveport apartment complex.

The fire at Riverdale Apartments was reported at 7:04 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

It’s in the building that houses the leasing office and pool house.

Smoke and small flames were visible when a KSLA News 12 crew arrived on the scene. The flames burst out when firefighters ventilated the building as part of their efforts to quell the fire.

No one was hurt.

Shreveport Fire Department initially dispatched more than a dozen units.

A half dozen police units also responded to the scene on Rasberry Lane between Financial Plaza and Five Oaks Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

