Dry, hot, and comfortable weather continues

(KSLA) - Temperatures will remain hot for the remainder of the week and weekend. However, thanks to the absence of humidity, it is quite pleasant! Plus the rain chances will be down to zilch!

This evening will be great to get outside and enjoy! There will barely be any cloud cover, and the rain chances are down to zero! Plus the humidity is low, so it will feel great despite temperatures being a little warm. It will be in the low 90s initially, but will quickly cool after sunset to the lower 80s.

Overnight, I may just leave my windows open! The humidity being nowhere to be found means temperatures will be nice and cool. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the mid 60s. With it being so pleasant, it is a good opportunity to give your AC a break tonight. The sky will be clear of any clouds, so there is also no chance of rain overnight.

Wednesday looks to remain nice. There is another reinforcing cold front moving in Wednesday. This will be a dry cold front, so it will not bring any rain. There might not be many clouds associated either. So I expect a full day of sunshine. Since this next front is moving its way in, we will get what’s called compressional heating. This means that temperatures will be a little hotter as the front is juts to our north. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 90s. Don’t worry though, the humidity being low means we will not have triple digit feel-like temperatures.

Thursday will go back to just below normal temperatures. That reinforcing cold front will be to our south by now, and will bring more cool air. This will help keep the humidity low and the temperatures from warming up too much. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. There will be more sunshine with no chance of rain for the day.

Friday should be nice and dry with no rain at all. There should be more sunshine expected for the day as well. Temperatures will be getting up to the mid 90s in the afternoon.

This weekend will be very nice. Look for no rain, but plenty of sunshine both days. The humidity will be low for another couple days, so take advantage of it while you can. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s, so it will still be hot. If you’re planning anything this weekend, you will not have to worry about the weather!

The rain may possibly return by early next week. Monday and Tuesday have low rain chances, but signs suggest that we could have some showers and maybe a couple storms. Check back with us on KSLA for the latest. Aside from the potential rain, temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 90s.

In the tropics, Larry is still a large hurricane. It is still a CAT 3, but the winds are beginning to calm down slightly. Larry should be a CAT 2 by Tuesday night. More good news is that it will stay out in the Atlantic. It should get very close to Bermuda, but the worst weather will remain to the east of the island. There is no threat from this system to the east coast. We are also watching the Gulf of Mexico for some development. For now the chances are medium at 30% in the next 2 days and 40% in the next 5 days. Even if something does form, it will likely be nothing more than a rain-maker near Florida. There is no threat from this system to Louisiana or the ArkLaTex.

Have a tenacious Tuesday and an even better rest of this week!

