Dry, hot, and comfortable conditions this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After having much more comfortable air filter into the ArkLaTex yesterday, we are tracking an amazing day on tap for the region. Temperatures will still be on the toasty, and you can expect that to continue through the rest of the week, but the humidity will also be muted as well. The muted humidity will help the sunshine and highs in the mid-90s feel a whole lot more tolerable compared to what we have seen previous weeks. As we head towards the weekend you can expect more of the same for the region as we are locked into this hot and dry pattern. Our next chance for rain will not come until early next week when showers and storms will be possible on Monday.

We are tracking some seriously comfortable weather ahead for the ArkLaTex this week. (KSLA News 12)

As for your Tuesday as you are heading out the door this morning prepare for a very warm but also very comfortable day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are down in the 60s for the first since the late spring, and while we are expecting high temperatures in the 90s the fact that the humidity will be so low will make things feel relatively comfortable for the region. Expect a whole lot of sunshine for the region Tuesday as well.

Heading through the rest of the week we are tracking more of the same for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will only vary slightly with highs potentially on Wednesday and Thursday that might creep north of 95 degrees, but that will only be ahead of an even steeper fall in the humidity heading towards the weekend. Also don’t expect any chances for rain as the arid pattern will not be budging for the region.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast and next Monday we are not any major changes on the way for the region. Saturday and Sunday will continue to remain beautiful and comfortable with highs that will continue in the 90s, but not scintilla of humidity to speak of for the region. Our only chance for rain at this point will come on the last day of your seven day forecast Monday when showers and storms will become possible along with slightly cooler temperatures. The downside here is that this will likely trigger a return to more muggy weather next week for the region.

In the meantime, enjoy the great weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Have a great Tuesday!

