Drowning reported at east Texas lake; search continues

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Divers and crews are working to find the body of a man following a reported drowning on Labor Day.

The call to authorities came in at 4 p.m. Texas Game Wardens in Titus and Camp Counties were dispatched to a drowning on Lake Bob Sandlin.

Authorities say that Issac Garland III, 44, was swimming with family and friends when the drowning happened.

Teams are using side-scan sonar and divers. The Titus County Sheriff’s Office, Titus County Fresh Water District, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Mount Pleasant Fire Department and the Longview Fire Department are also assisting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

