Drowning reported in east Texas lake on Labor Day

(KSLA) - A 44-year-old man is missing after potentially drowning in an east Texas lake on Labor Day.

Officials say on Sept. 6, Texas game wardens in Titus and Camp counties were called out to a drowning on Lake Bob Sandlin. The victim, identified as Isaac Garland III, 44, of Gladewater, was reportedly swimming with family and friends when the drowning happened. Officials there continue to search using sonar devices and divers.

Dive teams from multiple agencies in the area are assisting in the search.

