Bossier deputies headed to southeast La. to help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - More ArkLaTex deputies headed out Tuesday morning (Sept. 7) to help law enforcement in southeast Louisiana.

This is the third group of deputies to travel from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. They’ll replace other deputies who have been down south for the past several days.

Deputies from the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office left Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 to head to southeast Louisiana to assist law enforcement there with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. (KSLA)

We’re told four deputies will help with patrol duties in Lafourche Parish, while the others will help with rescue efforts in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is also assisting with recovery efforts. Officials there say on Saturday, Sept. 4, Sheriff Stuart Wright, Natchitoches Parish Assistant OEP Director Mary Jones, and GOHSEP Region 6 Coordinator Teresa Basco coordinated a shipment of water and MREs to be delivered to southeast Louisiana.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright stated when Hurricane Laura impacted northwest Louisiana in 2020, water, food, and ice was delivered to the area. Now, it's time to show our gratitude and help our neighbors in south Louisiana that have been devastated from Hurricane Ida. Many remain without electricity. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

