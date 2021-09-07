Bossier deputies headed to southeast La. to help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - More ArkLaTex deputies headed out Tuesday morning (Sept. 7) to help law enforcement in southeast Louisiana.
This is the third group of deputies to travel from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. They’ll replace other deputies who have been down south for the past several days.
[How you can help Hurricane Ida victims]
We’re told four deputies will help with patrol duties in Lafourche Parish, while the others will help with rescue efforts in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is also assisting with recovery efforts. Officials there say on Saturday, Sept. 4, Sheriff Stuart Wright, Natchitoches Parish Assistant OEP Director Mary Jones, and GOHSEP Region 6 Coordinator Teresa Basco coordinated a shipment of water and MREs to be delivered to southeast Louisiana.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.