Arrest made in connection to 13-year-old’s shooting death; investigation ongoing

By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the death of 13-year-old Kelvonte Daigre.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder. More charges are expected, according to SPD.

The shooting took place just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 in the 8300 block of Millicent Way, not far from the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Youree Drive. Officers upon arrival found two victims on Millicent Way and two more were located near the 7400 block of Youree Drive.

Police say a passenger in a handicapped-accessible van was also injured by shrapnel from the shooting — but is expected to recover.

SPD officers found the suspect vehicle, and a chase ensued. One person, a 17-year-old, was taken into custody.

Daigre was taken to a Shreveport hospital where he was pronounced dead. A victim had a life-threatening injury and is currently in critical, but stable condition. Two other victims were injured but are expected to be okay.

Following an investigation, detectives believe the 17-year-old that was taken into custody was responsible for Daigre’s death.

