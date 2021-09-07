Prize Fest
Another driver was caught in deadly crossfire

She tells KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner she’s “100 % confident” it was a rolling shootout involving people in 2 vehicles
KSLA News 12 viewer Dawn Sterling told our Doug Warner she was too was at Bert Kouns Industrial...
KSLA News 12 viewer Dawn Sterling told our Doug Warner she was too was at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Youree Drive in Shreveport when deadly gunfire erupted the night of Sept. 4, 2021. Her Jeep was hit more than once by bullets, she added.(Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Dawn Sterling)
By Doug Warner
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 has uncovered new information about a shooting Saturday night on the streets of Shreveport that left a 13-year-old dead, three other people wounded and multiple vehicles damaged by stray bullets.

Dawn Sterling told KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner on Monday evening that she too was at East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Youree Drive when the gunfire erupted and that she’s “100% confident” that Kelvonte Daigre died as a result of a rolling shootout between people in two vehicles.

DEVELOPING STORY: This woman tells Doug Warner KSLA that she too was at that Shreveport intersection when deadly gunfire erupted Saturday night.

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Monday, September 6, 2021

It was Monday morning before she realized a bullet had hit her Jeep.

Sterling said she showed police that the bullet entered at her license plate, traveled through her passenger seat and lodged in the passenger side panel.

KSLA News 12 spoke with another witness over the weekend who was at the red light right next to Sterling.

Zuniga McGee’s SUV was struck multiple times. She had her 15-year-old daughter and her 5-year-old son with her at the time.

They and Sterling escaped the encounter without being wounded by the gunfire.

TERRIFYING ENCOUNTER: “All I keep hearing is the gunshots ringing and the glass shattering," she told KSLA News 12. The...

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Sunday, September 5, 2021

