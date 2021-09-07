AG asks people with information about nursing home transfers, deaths to report it

Information provided by Attorney General Jeff Landry:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking the public for help in his investigation relating to the deaths of nursing home residents transferred to a Waterbury Companies Inc’s warehouse in Independence for Hurricane Ida.

“I encourage anyone with information regarding the transfer, conditions, or deaths of nursing home residents in the Waterbury warehouse to report it online at AGJeffLandry.com or by phone at 888-799-6885,” said Attorney General Landry. “As we work to determine the facts surrounding this tragedy, we appreciate any information you have that may assist us in this investigation.”

The Attorney General’s plea for public assistance comes days after he announced that a team of his investigators at the Louisiana Department of Justice launched a full investigation to determine who decided to move the patients to the warehouse in Independence, who authorized the patients be moved to that facility, who oversaw the movement, who turned away state officials attempting to look into the situation, and how exactly the deaths occurred.

As this is an ongoing investigation, Attorney General Landry will not be making any statements beyond what is in today’s release and in Friday’s video announcement.

