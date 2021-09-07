Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

3 people die in separate wrecks in DeSoto Parish

One of the two Labor Day accidents involved an ATV
(KFDA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Three people are dead as a result of two separate accidents the evening of Monday, Sept. 6 in DeSoto Parish, authorities say.

Both wrecks, including one involving an ATV, occurred sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Labor Day.

Two men were killed in a motor vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 49 at mile marker 172. That’s the U.S. Highway 84 access at Mansfield.

And within minutes, Louisiana State Police Troop G was notified of a fatal ATV wreck on or along Louisiana Highway 5. A male, age not immediately available, was killed.

Authorities are withholding the victims’ identities until their next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
13-year-old killed, 3 other people wounded by gunfire along Youree Drive corridor
“... They just started shooting. Just shot, shot, shot, shot. And then I heard my back window...
Driver’s video captures her terror after she, 2 of her children are caught in crossfire of shooting
Fire broke out just after 7 p.m. Sept. 6, 2021, in a building at Riverdale Apartments in the...
Fire breaks out at Shreveport apartment complex
Jessica Adair was last seen in Marshall on Aug. 30. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
Harrison County deputies find body believed to be that of missing woman
Police say the woman was taken to the hospital.
Woman shot in the head at intersection

Latest News

Police are directing traffic around the scene.
Rollover crash causes backup on I-20
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
Marshall Highway 59 Extension
Marshall Highway 59 Extension
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Work to raise, replace US 59 overpass over I-20 in Marshall, Texas, expected to begin in October