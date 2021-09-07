3 people die in separate wrecks in DeSoto Parish

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Three people are dead as a result of two separate accidents the evening of Monday, Sept. 6 in DeSoto Parish, authorities say.

Both wrecks, including one involving an ATV, occurred sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Labor Day.

Two men were killed in a motor vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 49 at mile marker 172. That’s the U.S. Highway 84 access at Mansfield.

And within minutes, Louisiana State Police Troop G was notified of a fatal ATV wreck on or along Louisiana Highway 5. A male, age not immediately available, was killed.

Authorities are withholding the victims’ identities until their next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

