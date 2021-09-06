Prize Fest
WATCH LIVE: Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller updates Ida recovery

Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, parish leaders, state agencies, community and local service providers will have an update on recovery from Hurricane Ida on Monday at 3 p.m.

In Tangipahoa Parish a boil water advisory is still in effect for areas west of I-55 from Hwy. 40 south.

Also, for Club Deluxe and Veterans Blvd. from Club Deluxe south to Hoffman Rd. There’s also a boil water advisory for everyone on the Manchac water system.

People in Tangipahoa Parish who need water, ice and MRE’s can go to the Hammond or Ponchatoula Walmart locations. Items are being distributed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

EOC Director Dawson Primes says 80% of residents have power restored in the parish and it should be back to 100% by the end of this week.

