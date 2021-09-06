USPS services to resume in 700, 701, 703, and 704 ZIP Codes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana District of the United States Postal Service announced Monday that most mail delivery and retail operations in the 700, 701, 703, and 704 3-Digit ZIP Code areas will resume Tuesday.
The suspension on the areas was due to Hurricane Ida, according to the USPS.
The USPS said starting Tuesday, September 7, almost all post offices beginning with ZIP Codes 700, 701, 703, and 704 will resume retail services and delivery, where it is safe to do so, with the exception of a few Post Offices.
These offices will either provide service via an alternate location or customers will be served by a USPS mobile retail unit at the site of their regular Post Office (where indicated), according to the USPS.
Customers will be able to conduct postal retail transactions, fill out change of address and hold mail forms, and pick up their P.O. Box mail with proper identification, according to the USPS.
The Post Offices listed below will have an alternate Post Office location.
|Post Offices and Location
|ZIP Codes Impacted
|Alternate Post Office Location
|Hours
|Boutte Post Office
13322 Highway 90 Boutte, LA, 70039
|70039
|Luling Post Office
1363 Paul Maillard Rd. Luling, LA, 70070
|M-F – 8AM - 4:30PM
SAT/SUN - Closed
|Dulac Post Office
7661 Grand Caillou Rd. Dulac, LA, 70353
|70353
|Bourg Post Office
3806 Country Dr. Bourg, LA, 70343
|M-F - 8:30AM - 4PM
SAT - 9:00AM - 12PM
SUN - Closed
|Tangipahoa Post Office
70136 E. Railroad Ave. Tangipahoa, LA, 70465
|70465
|Kentwood Post Office
601 Avenue E Kentwood, LA, 70444
|M-F - 8AM - 4:30PM
SAT- 10AM - 12PM
SUN - Closed
|Madisonville Post Office
100 Covington St. Madisonville, LA, 70447
|70447
|Mandeville Post Office
1 Saint Ann Dr. Mandeville, LA, 70471
|M-F - 8AM - 7PM
SAT - 9AM - 1PM
SUN - Closed
|Grand Isle Post Office
3393 Highway 1 Grand Isle, LA, 70358
|70358
|Schriever Post Office
201 Old Highway 659 Schriever, LA, 70395
|M-F - 8AM - 12PM
1PM - 4PM
SAT - 9AM - 12PM
|Barataria Post Office
4164 Privateer Blvd. Barataria, LA, 70036
|70036
|Lafitte Post Office
2630 Jean Lafitte Blvd. Lafitte, LA, 70067
|M-F - 8AM - 12PM
1PM - 4PM
SAT - 8AM – 10AM
The Post Offices listed below will have a USPS Mobile Retail Unit on-site providing service six days a week (Mon.-Sat.) at the hours shown.
|Post Office
|ZIP Code Impacted
|Post Office Address and Mobile Retail Unit Location
|Hours
|Cutoff Post Office
|70345
|16130 W. Main St. Cutoff, LA, 70345
|10 AM - 2 PM
|Golden Meadow Post Office
|70357
|300 S Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow, LA 70357
|10 AM – 2 PM
|LaPlace Post Office
|70068
|190 Belle Terre Blvd. LaPlace, LA 70068
|10 AM - 4 PM
|Larose Post Office
|70373
|123 W. 17th St. Larose, LA, 70373
|10 AM - 2 PM
|Lockport Post Office
|70374
|706 Crescent Ave. Lockport, LA, 70374
|10 AM - 2 PM
|St. Rose Post Office
|77087
|11724 River Rd. St. Rose, LA, 70087
|10 AM - 2 PM
|Montegut Post Office
|70377
|1225 Highway 55 Montegut, LA, 70377
|10 AM - 2 PM
|Raceland Post Office
|70394
|109 Raceland St. Raceland, LA, 70394
|10 AM - 2 PM
The USPS says updates will be provided as soon as they are available, and the customers can check HERE for further information.
