Stop the Violence rally held in Natchitoches

The rally had speakers and information on community services. It was sponsored by Natchitoches Coalition and community leaders.
The rally had speakers and information on community services. It was sponsored by Natchitoches Coalition and community leaders.(Jamar Benjamin | Jamar Benjamin)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A gathering was held on Sunday, Sept. 5 in an effort to stop violent crime in Natchitoches.

The Stop the Violence Rally was held at 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park.

“We have had a large amount of shootings by young teenagers resulting in deaths and we wanted to bring awareness to the community and get the community involved,” said Natchitoches Councilwoman-at-Large Betty Sawyer-Smith.

The rally had speakers and information on community services. It was sponsored by Natchitoches Coalition and community leaders.

