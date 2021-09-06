Stop the Violence rally held in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A gathering was held on Sunday, Sept. 5 in an effort to stop violent crime in Natchitoches.

The Stop the Violence Rally was held at 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park.

“We have had a large amount of shootings by young teenagers resulting in deaths and we wanted to bring awareness to the community and get the community involved,” said Natchitoches Councilwoman-at-Large Betty Sawyer-Smith.

The rally had speakers and information on community services. It was sponsored by Natchitoches Coalition and community leaders.

