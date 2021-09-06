Shreveport business provides meals to Ida evacuees; donations sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shaver’s Catering is serving over 1,000 meals daily to Hurricane Ida evacuees seeking shelter in Shreveport.

The company is doing this daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner at the shelter on Jewella Avenue (formerly a Sam’s Club).

I have had the honor & privilege of serving the evacuees from Hurricane Ida. I am completely humbled by thieir grateful... Posted by Michelle Lindsay Sartori on Sunday, September 5, 2021

In a post, the owner of Shaver’s Catering is asking for clothing, toiletries and other personal items for donations. Donations can be dropped off at The United Way of Northwest Louisiana: 820 Jordan Street, unit 370.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.