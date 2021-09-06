Prize Fest
Shreveport business provides meals to Ida evacuees; donations sought

Hurricane Ida evacuees are fed by Shaver's Catering, a Shreveport business three times a day. The company says it prepares over 1,000 meals daily.(Michelle Lindsay Sartori | Michelle Sartori)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shaver’s Catering is serving over 1,000 meals daily to Hurricane Ida evacuees seeking shelter in Shreveport.

The company is doing this daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner at the shelter on Jewella Avenue (formerly a Sam’s Club).

In a post, the owner of Shaver’s Catering is asking for clothing, toiletries and other personal items for donations. Donations can be dropped off at The United Way of Northwest Louisiana: 820 Jordan Street, unit 370.

