Perfect weather lasts all week for the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - The weather could not get much better for this week! Temperatures will still be in the 90s, but there will be little to no humidity! Plus there will be abundant sunshine everyday!

This evening will be very nice. With the lower humidity, it will not feel all too bad! Close to sunset, temperatures will already be down to the lower 80s. It will also be completely clear with no clouds in the sky. So, there won’t be any rain. If you are grilling out on this Labor Day, you could not have better weather to do so!

Overnight will be very pleasant. It will remain nice and clear with no chance of rain. Usually the humidity makes it quite muggy during the overnight hours, and keep the temperature up. However, with that all gone, temperatures will be cooling to the lower to mid 60s! The last time temperatures were this cool was in early June! You may be able to leave you windows open tonight!

Tuesday will be another remarkable day! There may not be a single cloud in the sky all day! I do not expect a single drop of rain at least. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s, so it will still be a little on the hot side. The humidity will still be very low though. So it will feel great!

Wednesday looks to remain nice. There is another reinforcing cold front moving in Wednesday. This will be a dry cold front, so it will not bring any rain. There might not be many clouds associated either. So I expect a full day of sunshine. Since this next front is moving its way in, we will get what’s called compressional heating. This means that temperatures will be a little hotter as the front is juts to our north. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 90s. Don’t worry though, the humidity being low means we will not have triple digit feel-like temperatures.

Thursday will go back to just below normal temperatures. That reinforcing cold front will be to our south by now, and will bring more cool air. This will help keep the humidity low and the temperatures from warming up too much. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. There will be more sunshine with no chance of rain for the day.

Friday should be nice and dry with no rain at all. There should be more sunshine expected for the day as well. Temperatures will be getting up to the mid 90s in the afternoon.

This weekend will be very nice. Look for no rain, but plenty of sunshine both days. The humidity will be low for another couple days, so take advantage of it while you can. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s, so it will still be hot. If you’re planning anything this weekend, you will not have to worry about the weather!

In the tropics, Larry is a very large hurricane. It is still a CAT 3 with winds over 120 mph. The eye wall is also unusually large. Good news is that it will stay out in the Atlantic. It should get very close to Bermuda, but the worst weather will remain to the east of the island. There is no threat from this system to the east coast. We are also watching the Gulf of Mexico for some development. For now the chances are low at only 30%. Even if something does form, it will likely be nothing more than a rain-maker near Florida. We will be your First Alert as this progresses.

Have a magnificent Monday and a great rest of your Labor Day! Make this week great!

