Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Missing child alert issued for Webster Parish 2-year-old

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.
Xander Scriber was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 5 at his home in Dixie Inn with his father,...
Xander Scriber was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 5 at his home in Dixie Inn with his father, Robert Scriber. Robert is wanted for questioning regarding his son's disappearance. He way be driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass with the Louisiana license plate 101 EUZ.(LSP | LSP)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen 2-year-old Xander Scriber?

Xander was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 5 at his home in Dixie Inn with his father, Robert Scriber.

STATEWIDE NEWS RELEASE September 6, 2021 Level II Missing Child Alert: Help Needed in Finding Dixie Inn Child Webster...

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Sunday, September 5, 2021

Robert Scriber is wanted for questioning regarding his son’s disappearance. He may be driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass with the Louisiana license plate 101 EUZ.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
13-year-old killed, at least 2 other people wounded by gunfire along Youree Drive corridor
“... They just started shooting. Just shot, shot, shot, shot. And then I heard my back window...
Driver’s video captures her terror after she, 2 of her children are caught in crossfire of shooting
Jessica Adair was last seen in Marshall on Aug. 30. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
Harrison County deputies find body believed to be that of missing woman
File photo
State orders immediate closure of nursing homes evacuated to Independence facility
Police say the woman was taken to the hospital.
Woman shot in the head at intersection

Latest News

Missing Dixie Inn child
Police searching for missing Dixie Inn child
“... They just started shooting. Just shot, shot, shot, shot. And then I heard my back window...
Driver’s video captures her terror after she, 2 of her children are caught in crossfire of shooting
Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
13-year-old killed, at least 2 other people wounded by gunfire along Youree Drive corridor
Insurance cancellations, non-renewals suspended in Ida-affected parishes