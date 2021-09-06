Prize Fest
Insurance cancellations, non-renewals suspended in Ida-affected parishes

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Insurance cancellations and non-renewals are suspended for any reason in the parishes affected by Hurricane Ida, according to state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.

The suspensions went into effect at the same time as Gov. John Bel Edwards’ emergency order and will continue while those parishes remain under emergency, Donelson said Sunday in Jefferson Parish.

The suspensions are part of Emergency Rule 47, which can be read HERE.

Donelon is also asking insurance companies to grant short-term additional living expenses in parishes in which mandatory evacuation orders weren’t ordered.

Donelon said short-term living expenses usually require mandatory evacuation orders, but he’s asking them to waive that requirement.

So far, three insurance companies have waived that requirement - Allstate, USAA, and PURE Insurance Company.

Donelon said his office is meeting with State Farm in the morning.

Donelon also urged residents to quickly file an insurance claim.

