Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott to sign election legislation in Tyler on Tuesday

(Gobernador Greg Abbott / YouTube)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Tyler on Tuesday to sign Senate Bill 1.

Abbott will be at the Plaza Tower atrium at 11 a.m. for the event. He will be joined by Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola, Representative Andrew Murr, and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

According to the Governor’s statement to the press, Senate Bill 1 creates uniform statewide voting hours, maintains and expands voting access for registered voters that need assistance, prohibits drive-through voting, and enhances transparency by authorizing poll watchers to observe more aspects of the election process. The bill also bans the distribution of unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots and gives voters with a defective mail-in ballot the opportunity to correct the defect.

Detractors of the bill say it makes voting unnecessarily difficult for older voters, non-English speakers, and minorities.

The Texas House passed the bill on Aug. 31 by 80-41. It then passed the Texas Senate 18-13 along party lines. This is the piece of legislation that compelled House Democrats to head to Washington, D.C., to break quorum.

You can read the full bill at this link.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
13-year-old killed, 3 other people wounded by gunfire along Youree Drive corridor
“... They just started shooting. Just shot, shot, shot, shot. And then I heard my back window...
Driver’s video captures her terror after she, 2 of her children are caught in crossfire of shooting
Fire broke out just after 7 p.m. Sept. 6, 2021, in a building at Riverdale Apartments in the...
Fire breaks out at Shreveport apartment complex
3 people die in separate wrecks in DeSoto Parish
Xander Scriber was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 5 at his home in Dixie Inn with his father,...
Webster Parish 2-year-old found safe

Latest News

Bossier City Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler (center left) and his choice for chief administrative...
Cheatham’s out as Bossier City CAO candidate
Shane Cheatham out as Bossier City's CAO candidate
Shane Cheatham out as Bossier City's CAO candidate
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.
‘We’re going to get through this together’: About 1.1 million homes, businesses without power after Ida
U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks about being a diplomat. She is a native of...
U.N. Ambassador says fundamental freedoms must be respected in Afghanistan