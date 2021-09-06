First major drop in humidity on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning and happy Labor Day! As kick off the unofficial start of fall we are tracking a few early morning showers and storms across the southern ArkLaTex thanks to a front pushing through the region. That front is going to bring a major drop in humidity that will bring in the most comfortable air we have seen in the deep south since the spring. While the mugginess will drop significantly we are still expecting highs in the mid to upper 90s to continue throughout the work week with limited if any chances for rain. So while temperatures will be on the toasty side it will feel far more tolerable outside compared to the past few weeks.

We are tracking much more comfortable weather on the way starting today and lasting all week long. (KSLA News 12)

So if you do have to head out the door this morning dress comfortably, but also expect a noticeable drop in the mugginess across the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the front that has moved through the region we will see a massive drop in the humidity compared to what we have been dealing with over the past few weeks. So while high temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-90s the air will have much more of a Mountain West feel compared to the typical intense mugginess we have grown accustomed to.

As we go throughout the work week we are expecting more of the same on the way for the region. This means high temperatures that will generally be in the mid, and in some cases, upper 90s all week long. But the good news is that the significant drop in humidity that we are receiving today will likely continue all week long for the region. On top of the more comfortable weather we are not really tracking any significant rain chances. In fact, even though we will see a reinforcing front move through Thursday don’t expect much if any precipitation to accompany it.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast more of the same in terms of summer temperatures combined with lowered humidity. High temperatures over the weekend will likely stay in the 90s, but still plan to get outside as the humidity will keep things tolerable in the heat. Like the work week, don’t expect much in the way of rain chances as a dry week is expected for the ArkLaTex.

So get ready to feel a whole lot more comfortable as you step outside this week. Have a great Labor Day!

