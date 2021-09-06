Prize Fest
Entergy New Orleans says power restored to 70 percent of its customers in the city

Entergy crews fix power lines in Chalmette, La. following Hurricane Ida.
Entergy crews fix power lines in Chalmette, La. following Hurricane Ida.
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans said Monday (Sept. 6) that it has restored power to 70 percent of its customers in the city.

Work continues in the effort to reestablish electricity eight days after Hurricane Ida. But the company’s Monday morning update marked the first time that Entergy was able to say a majority of New Orleans customers had their power back on.

Entergy New Orleans released a new outage map on Monday, Sept. 6.
Entergy New Orleans released a new outage map on Monday, Sept. 6.

For those still waiting, the utility company suggests registering for its text alerts or visiting the Entergy New Orleans webpage dedicated to Hurricane Ida restoration times.

Entergy New Orleans is also staffing a customer information center Monday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Treme Recreation Center:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

