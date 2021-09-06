Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

City of Thibodaux alcohol ban lifted, curfew still in effect

The current alcohol ban will be lifted for the City of Thibodaux beginning at 7 a.m. Monday,...
The current alcohol ban will be lifted for the City of Thibodaux beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, September 6 for retail stores only.(TPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The current alcohol ban will be lifted for the City of Thibodaux beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, September 6 for retail stores only.

If a business has a license to sell alcohol but are not considered a retail store, must adhere to the alcohol ban.

Parish-wide curfew still in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
13-year-old killed, at least 2 other people wounded by gunfire along Youree Drive corridor
“... They just started shooting. Just shot, shot, shot, shot. And then I heard my back window...
Driver’s video captures her terror after she, 2 of her children are caught in crossfire of shooting
Jessica Adair was last seen in Marshall on Aug. 30. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
Harrison County deputies find body believed to be that of missing woman
Police say the woman was taken to the hospital.
Woman shot in the head at intersection
File photo
State orders immediate closure of nursing homes evacuated to Independence facility

Latest News

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021....
Pres. Biden approves Gov. Edwards’ Major Disaster Declaration request for Hurricane Ida
Thanks to two cold fronts moving through we are expecting some amazing weather this week.
Amazing week of weather ahead
We are tracking picture perfect weather ahead for the ArkLaTex this week.
Much more comfortable weather this week
Xander Scriber was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 5 at his home in Dixie Inn with his father,...
Webster Parish 2-year-old found safe
Missing Dixie Inn child
Missing Dixie Inn child found