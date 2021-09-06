Prize Fest
Ascension Parish leaders asking you to separate debris in six categories

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been a week since Hurricane Ida hit our part of the world, leaving a huge mess behind it.

Crews in Ascension Parish will starting removing hurricane debris Monday, Sept. 6. You don’t need to register for debris collection.

You’re asked to separate everything into six categories.

You need to split vegetation debris such as branches, limbs, twigs and leaves from construction and demolition debris. That includes building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses and plumbing.

Appliances and white goods, things like freezers, refrigerators, washers, and dryers will not be picked up. Owners must dispose of them individually.

Please note, refrigerators and freezers must be completely emptied or they will not be accepted.

Only those in Ascension Parish can dispose of their white goods by dropping them off at the Ascension Parish Recycling Center at 42077 Churchpoint Rd in Gonzales.

Operating hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

They said crews cannot go onto private property to get debris and want to remind you that placing things near or on tree poles makes removing it move difficult. That includes fire hydrants and meters.

