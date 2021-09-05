Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Slidell Police Department help rescue dolphin after Hurricane Ida’s storm surge

STPSO assisted with rescuing a dolphin that was trapped in a canal due to Hurricane Ida's Storm...
STPSO assisted with rescuing a dolphin that was trapped in a canal due to Hurricane Ida's Storm Surge.(STPSO)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dolphin was in a canal during Hurricane Ida and was rescued Sunday morning.

Slidell Police Department, SeaWorld Rescue partnered with NOAA Fisheries, Audubon Aquarium’s Coastal Wildlife Network, Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, Dauphin Island Sea Lab and the National Marine Mammal Foundation came out to help assist with the rescue.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office assisted today with the rescue of a dolphin which was trapped in a canal in the Oak Harbor area following Hurricane Ida. The dolphin was transported to a marine facility in Mississippi, where its health will be evaluated before it is eventually released back into the wild.

Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 5, 2021

A team of highly trained responders from SeaWorld were able to successfully rescue a bottlenose dolphin that was found swimming in a small pond about 9-11 ft. deep in Slidell.

***Update "Operation free Flipper"*** After The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, Seaworld, Audubon Nature Institute...

Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 5, 2021

A team of responders were able to evaluate the animal, confirm it was in good health and safely transported it back into the Gulf.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
13-year-old killed, at least 2 other people wounded by gunfire along Youree Drive corridor
“... They just started shooting. Just shot, shot, shot, shot. And then I heard my back window...
Driver’s video captures her terror after she, 2 of her children are caught in crossfire of shooting
Jessica Adair was last seen in Marshall on Aug. 30. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
Harrison County deputies find body believed to be that of missing woman
Police say the woman was taken to the hospital.
Woman shot in the head at intersection
File photo
State orders immediate closure of nursing homes evacuated to Independence facility

Latest News

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021....
Pres. Biden approves Gov. Edwards’ Major Disaster Declaration request for Hurricane Ida
Thanks to two cold fronts moving through we are expecting some amazing weather this week.
Amazing week of weather ahead
We are tracking picture perfect weather ahead for the ArkLaTex this week.
Much more comfortable weather this week
Xander Scriber was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 5 at his home in Dixie Inn with his father,...
Webster Parish 2-year-old found safe
Missing Dixie Inn child
Missing Dixie Inn child found