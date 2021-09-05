Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: Four shot dead in Houston house that was set ablaze

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were...
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a Houston home.

Police Chief Troy Finner says there weren’t any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.

He didn’t identify the dead, saying police hadn’t yet notified their family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Adair was last seen in Marshall on Aug. 30. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
Harrison County deputies find body believed to be that of missing woman
Police say the woman was taken to the hospital.
Woman shot in the head at intersection
Police investigate a vehicle that was shot at on Regal Drive.
High speed chase and shooting leave one dead, multiple injured
File photo
State orders immediate closure of nursing homes evacuated to Independence facility
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks

Latest News

Gov. Edwards to speak at 1 p.m. Sunday from St. James Parish
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Gov. Edwards speaks from St. James Parish