Man stabbed at fair grounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police say the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.

Shreveport police say that a fight took place during a large party that was happening at the state fair grounds. A man was allegedly stab during the fight and the suspect managed to flee. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police currently do not have a suspect at this time.

