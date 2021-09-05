Prize Fest
Man stabbed at fair grounds

Police responded to the incident at the state fair grounds.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police say the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.

Shreveport police say that a fight took place during a large party that was happening at the state fair grounds. A man was allegedly stab during the fight and the suspect managed to flee. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police currently do not have a suspect at this time.

