Man stabbed at fair grounds
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police say the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
Shreveport police say that a fight took place during a large party that was happening at the state fair grounds. A man was allegedly stab during the fight and the suspect managed to flee. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Police currently do not have a suspect at this time.
