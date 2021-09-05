LSU men’s basketball partners with United Cajun Navy to provide supplies to Ida victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the United Cajun Navy and LSU men’s basketball team loaded trucks full of supplies on Sunday, Sept. 5.

They traveled with Louisiana State Police troopers to help with cleanup and recovery efforts in areas hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

Head coach Will Wade and United Cajun Navy founder Todd Terrell said they partnered together in hopes that their actions would inspire others to follow suit.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.