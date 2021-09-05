High speed chase and shooting leave one dead, multiple injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to multiple shootings last night at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The shooting started on Millicent Way, near the Cinemark Theater. Police say a family vehicle was struck by bullets from another vehicle on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Youree Drive. Multiple businesses where also struck by bullets including WK Pierremont.

At another location on Regal Drive and Youree Drive, police say a 15-year-old was fatal shot and two others where in life threatening condition. The two injured victims where taken to a hospital and a third victim was taken for non-life threatening injuries.

Following the reports of the shooting, a responding officer saw a vehicle with its lights off. The vehicle lead police on a high speed chase to the 700 block of Damaka Drive between Lanny Lane and Wallace Ave. There SPD apprehended one juvenile male that allegedly attempted to flee the scene. Police found multiple weapons in the car including a handgun and a rifle. The vehicle used in the shooting was reportedly stolen.

Police currently don’t have any other suspects at this time.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

