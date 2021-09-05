Gov. Edwards to speak at 1 p.m. Sunday from St. James Parish

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about damage from Hurricane Ida to St. James and Assumption parishes Sunday afternoon.

Gov. Edwards is visiting Convent, La. Sunday afternoon, a week after Hurricane Ida devastated Southeast Louisiana.

St. James Parish is still without power due to extensive hurricane damage and Entergy estimates that it will not be fully restored until Sept. 17. One storm-related death has been confirmed in the parish.

