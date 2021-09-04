Travelers take advantage of Labor Day Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many people are on the roads and in the skies as they take advantage of Labor Day Weekend.

However, the CDC recommends unvaccinated people to refrain from traveling this holiday weekend, and for vaccinated people to travel with precautions.

The Shreveport Regional Airport was filled with travelers on Saturday, Sept. 4. Some say they are following COVID-19 guidelines as they visit family and friends.

“I have both shots for the virus but I’m going to still wear my mask regardless,” said Doris Coleman.

For travelers who are not fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends getting a COVID test one to three days before they travel.

