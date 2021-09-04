Prize Fest
LDH: Evacuee’s death at Tangipahoa nursing home facility classified as storm related

Two other evacuee’s deaths at the facility are not storm related, LDH reported on the morning of Sept. 4
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - In a set of three tweets from the Louisiana Department of Health, officials have confirmed the fourth death of an evacuee is now classified as a storm-related death.

Officials are confirming two other evacuee deaths at the Tangipahoa facility. However, these two deaths are not storm-related.

