LDH: Evacuee’s death at Tangipahoa nursing home facility classified as storm related
Two other evacuee’s deaths at the facility are not storm related, LDH reported on the morning of Sept. 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - In a set of three tweets from the Louisiana Department of Health, officials have confirmed the fourth death of an evacuee is now classified as a storm-related death.
Officials are confirming two other evacuee deaths at the Tangipahoa facility. However, these two deaths are not storm-related.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.