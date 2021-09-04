LDH: Evacuee’s death at Tangipahoa nursing home facility classified as storm related

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - In a set of three tweets from the Louisiana Department of Health, officials have confirmed the fourth death of an evacuee is now classified as a storm-related death.

LDH can now confirm the fourth death of a nursing home resident evacuated to the Tangipahoa facility that we reported yesterday is now classified as storm-related. The individual was a 61yo male from Jefferson Parish. This brings our storm-related death toll to 11. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) September 4, 2021

Officials are confirming two other evacuee deaths at the Tangipahoa facility. However, these two deaths are not storm-related.

Sadly, we also can now confirm 2 additional deaths among nursing home residents who had been evacuated to the Tangipahoa facility. This brings the death toll of nursing home residents evacuated to this facility to 6. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) September 4, 2021

Note: these 2 additional deaths among nursing home residents have not been classified as storm-related. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) September 4, 2021

