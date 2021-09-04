Labor Day weekend forecast

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday! The Labor Day weekend is looking mostly hot, dry and humid like our typical summer pattern has been, but there may be more rain and storms moving in due to a front.

Today: morning temperatures will be in the 80s but by the afternoon we’ll warm up into the mid and upper 90s! Today will be sunny with partly cloudy skies and little to no rain. Rain chances are around 10 percent and less but they’ll go up on Sunday. This evening if you’re headed out, it’s staying warm. Temperatures will still be in the low 90s around 7pm and decrease from there as we head into the overnight hours.

Overnight is looking partly clear with temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday: morning temperatures are back in the 70s and 80s as you get read for church or work. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. During the afternoon and evening hours, a weak front will help usher in showers and storms during that time frame. This will not be a wash-out but maybe a short headache if you have afternoon or evening plans for Sunday.

On Monday: The front continues to push through and will only bring temperatures down into the low 90s for about two days. Rain chances will once again be back but mainly for the morning hours.

Tuesday will go back to dry conditions with little to no rain. Rain chances then are only up to 10%. There will be passing clouds, mixing with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will continue to stay hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday look to stay dry. I only have a 10-20% chance we see a quick passing shower. Otherwise, there should be a good mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will return to normal for September and will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Friday should be nice and dry with no rain at all. Even this far out, I have no chance of rain. There should be a little more sunshine as well. Temperatures will be getting up to the mid 90s in the afternoon.

In the tropics, Larry has has quickly strengthened into a hurricane. This system will likely become a major hurricane as a CAT 4. Good news is that it will stay out in the Atlantic. There is no threat from this system. We are also watching the southern Gulf for some development. Nothing is likely to develop this weekend, but by Tuesday or Wednesday some development is possible. For now the chances are low at only 30%. We will be your First Alert as this progresses.

Have a great holiday weekend!

