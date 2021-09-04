Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Harrison County deputies find body believed to be that of missing woman

Jessica Adair was last seen in Marshall on Aug. 30. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
Jessica Adair was last seen in Marshall on Aug. 30. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a woman believed to be Jessica Adair near the residence where she was reported missing.

“This is a tragic situation for the family, friends, and for everyone involved in the search efforts to locate Ms. Adair,” Harrison County Sheriff Fletcher said in a Facebook post. “This Office exhausted every resource in locating Ms. Adair, but rest assured, this investigation will continue until the final report of the autopsy. The Sheriff’s Department and all who searched for her extend heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.”

According to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, HCSO deputies responded to the address in reference to a report that a body had been found in a body of water. The body of water was located near where Adair was reported missing on Harris Road Monday.

The body was recovered, and Judge Nancy George ordered an autopsy to further assist with the investigation, the Facebook post stated.

According to the Facebook post, Harrison County authorities did an extensive search for Adair on foot and on ATVs. A drone was also brought in, and the sheriff’s office requested statewide assistance.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert for Adair on Friday. Adair, 46, was last seen in the 1300 block of Harris Road in Marshall at 10:05 p.m. on Aug. 30, according to the alert.

“Individual in imminent danger or disappearance is involuntary,” the DPS CLEAR Alert stated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert for Jessica Adair. (Source: Harrison...
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert for Jessica Adair. (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital.
Woman shot in the head at intersection
Jakoby Frazier, DOB: 3/24/2000
Police arrest man accused of assaulting woman in convenience store
CAPTION: Natchitoches sheriff’s detectives and Campti police are investigating the death of...
Campti man found shot dead in residence
Entergy announces restoration times for all of Louisiana
The Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest set for this Sunday

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
FILE photo of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 'Operation Blue Roof' program
How to sign up for ‘Operation Blue Roof’ - List of eligible parishes
IL Attorney General Lisa Madigan launches new Clergy Abuse Hotline. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Phone line set up for families trying to locate Hurricane Ida survivors in state Shelters
WAFB photo of Town of Albany in Livingston Parish hit hard by Hurricane Ida.
Gov. Edwards discusses Ida damage to Livingston, St. Helena, and St. Tammany parishes