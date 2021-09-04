Harrison County deputies find body believed to be that of missing woman

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a woman believed to be Jessica Adair near the residence where she was reported missing.

“This is a tragic situation for the family, friends, and for everyone involved in the search efforts to locate Ms. Adair,” Harrison County Sheriff Fletcher said in a Facebook post. “This Office exhausted every resource in locating Ms. Adair, but rest assured, this investigation will continue until the final report of the autopsy. The Sheriff’s Department and all who searched for her extend heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.”

According to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, HCSO deputies responded to the address in reference to a report that a body had been found in a body of water. The body of water was located near where Adair was reported missing on Harris Road Monday.

The body was recovered, and Judge Nancy George ordered an autopsy to further assist with the investigation, the Facebook post stated.

According to the Facebook post, Harrison County authorities did an extensive search for Adair on foot and on ATVs. A drone was also brought in, and the sheriff’s office requested statewide assistance.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert for Adair on Friday. Adair, 46, was last seen in the 1300 block of Harris Road in Marshall at 10:05 p.m. on Aug. 30, according to the alert.

“Individual in imminent danger or disappearance is involuntary,” the DPS CLEAR Alert stated.

