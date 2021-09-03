Woman shot in the head at intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and woman are in the hospital following a shooting that happen around 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

Caddo dispatch reports that the incident occurred on the intersection of Norma Avenue and Anna Street. Police say the woman was shot in the head and there are currently no word on the man’s injuries,

Police have a suspect in mind, but have not released a name yet.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

