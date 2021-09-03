Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman shot in the head at intersection

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital.
Police say the woman was taken to the hospital.(Gray News)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and woman are in the hospital following a shooting that happen around 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

Caddo dispatch reports that the incident occurred on the intersection of Norma Avenue and Anna Street. Police say the woman was shot in the head and there are currently no word on the man’s injuries,

Police have a suspect in mind, but have not released a name yet.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police set up a perimeter to find three suspects following a car chase.
Two arrested in manhunt following chase
Clemon Ray Hanson Sr., DOB: 10/25/1963
Caddo Parish man accused of committing sex crimes with children as far back as the 1980s
Jakoby Frazier, DOB: 3/24/2000
Police arrest man accused of assaulting woman in convenience store
Bossier City Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler (center left) and his choice for chief administrative...
Cheatham’s out as Bossier City CAO candidate
Nicholas Koury, 37
Bossier man arrested for alleged possession of pornography involving juveniles

Latest News

(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Work to raise, replace US 59 overpass over I-20 in Marshall, Texas, expected to begin in October
Jakoby Frazier, DOB: 3/24/2000
Police arrest man accused of assaulting woman in convenience store
CAPTION: Natchitoches sheriff’s detectives and Campti police are investigating the death of...
Campti man found shot dead in residence
Police arrest man caught on cellphone video as he allegedly assaulted woman in store
Police arrest man caught on cellphone video as he allegedly assaulted woman in store