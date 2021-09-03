Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Walmart to give raise to more than 500K employees

Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour...
Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour increase.(WALMART via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Walmart workers are getting a raise.

The company says it is increasing pay for more than 565,000 employees.

Workers in food and general merchandise units will be getting a pay increase of at least a dollar an hour.

This means the new U.S. average hourly wage at Walmart is $16.40, which is ahead of many other retailers.

Several companies, including CVS, have recently raised their minimum wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital.
Woman shot in the head at intersection
Jakoby Frazier, DOB: 3/24/2000
Police arrest man accused of assaulting woman in convenience store
Police set up a perimeter to find three suspects following a car chase.
Two arrested in manhunt following chase
Clemon Ray Hanson Sr., DOB: 10/25/1963
Caddo Parish man accused of committing sex crimes with children as far back as the 1980s
Bossier City Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler (center left) and his choice for chief administrative...
Cheatham’s out as Bossier City CAO candidate

Latest News

A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk...
Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
How you can help Hurricane Ida victims