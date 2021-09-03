SUSLA conducting surge testing, administering vaccines on campus for next 6 weeks
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern University Shreveport Louisiana (SUSLA) is currently conducting COVID-19 testing and vaccinations due to the fourth surge.
On Friday, Sept. 3, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with those organizing the surge testing/vaccinations. The clinic will be held Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays in the student parking lot area for the next six weeks.
