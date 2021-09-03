SUSLA conducting surge testing, administering vaccines on campus for next 6 weeks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern University Shreveport Louisiana (SUSLA) is currently conducting COVID-19 testing and vaccinations due to the fourth surge.

On Friday, Sept. 3, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with those organizing the surge testing/vaccinations. The clinic will be held Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays in the student parking lot area for the next six weeks.

Watch News 12 tonight to hear from organizers about why this effort is so important.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.