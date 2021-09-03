Prize Fest
Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest set for this Sunday

The Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
The Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
By Domonique Benn
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A combination of great weather and great music will kick off a pre-Labor Day festival in Shreveport. It’s the 10th Annual Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest.

One of the organizers, Anouk Brumfield, joined KSLA’s Domonique Benn Friday morning (Sept. 3) to talk about it.

“So this is a non-profit. The non-profit is Playaz and Playettes. The non-profit is in place to help folks in Shreveport to really be the best that they can be, so it helps young girls and young boys to really explore their talents, so that is why this particular effort was put on to help that, so we are really excited about that. We are excited about having great music, great food. It’s about great drinks and fellowship and fun. We are looking as some pictures over the years of the event,” said Brumfield.

And the headliner for the event?

“The official headliner is TK Soul, but everybody on our show is a headliner. We also have Wilson Meadows, we have TILL1, we have Jeff Floyd, Avail Hollywood, and we also have Jaye Hammer, so we have some great entertainers,” Brumfield said.

The Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest is Sunday, Sept. 5. Gates open at 5 p.m. at Festival Plaza. They are practicing COVID-19 safety guidelines.

