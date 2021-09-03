Scorching Labor Day Weekend forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We have reached Labor Day Weekend and the unofficial end of summer! Someone forgot to tell Mother Nature that because we are tracking scorching temperatures on the way as we head through the holiday weekend. Temperatures today will be in the mid-90s and it will only get hotter both Saturday and Sunday. Labor day though we are tracking a weak cold front that could bring some rain before temperatures heat back up for the middle of next week. In the tropics we are keeping an eye on Hurricane Larry as it gains strength in the Atlantic and is expected to become a category 4 storm. The storm is still expected to stay out to sea.

We are tracking some toasty temperatures as we head into your Labor Day Weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking another toasty day on the way for the region. Temperatures this morning are in the 70s and will be moving up into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. We should see sunny skies this morning before convective clouds and an isolated shower or storm develop during the afternoon hours when ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be right around the 100 degree mark.

As we go through your Labor Day Weekend we are tracking more intense heat and humidity on the way for the region. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be right around the 105 degree mark meaning Heat Advisories could be on the way both days. When we get to the holiday itself we are tracking the potential for a front to push through the region bringing hit and miss showers and storms along with slightly cooler temperatures around 90 degrees. So the best days for a cookout will be Saturday and Sunday.

Once everyone heads back to work on Tuesday expect mainly dry weather and temperatures that will be back on the rise for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures Tuesday will likely move back towards the mid-90s with only an isolated chance of a shower or storm. Wednesday and Thursday will likely bring more of the same with highs in the mid-90s and generally dry weather on the way with an isolated shower possible.

In the meantime, get ready to sweat more this weekend! Have a great Labor Day Weekend!

