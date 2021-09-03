People head north to Arkansas in aftermath of Hurricane Ida, seeking help

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Little Rock received nearly 2,500 phone calls Thursday from people needing help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Many of the people left their homes in Louisiana before the storm hit last weekend, with one person saying the storm was horrific.

“This was worse than Katrina,” Krystal Willis told content partner KARK.

Willis lives in Gretna, La., just outside New Orleans but now is living in a hotel room due to the help of the city of Little Rock.

“We’re thankful that they are helping us with these three free nights. But where do we do from here?” Willis said.

The city has about $47,000 set aside for hotel vouchers, with over 600 people staying in town due to the vouchers.

However, Kayla Acosta told KARK that she and her family left Louisiana several days ago to avoid the storm but have run out of money. Acosta said she tried to call other organizations in Central Arkansas for help but did not hear from anyone, saying the situation is stressful.

“We’re getting a generator here, we’re going to get it on our car,” Acosta told KARK. “And we’re going to be heading down there. So, long drive.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.