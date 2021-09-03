Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with multiple counts of premeditated murder.(AP Photo/Joel Auerbach, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says a former student accused of murdering 17 people at a Florida high school cannot be called “animal” or “that thing” during his upcoming trial.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled Friday that it’s impossible to create a complete list of words prosecutors and witnesses won’t be allowed to use to describe Nikolas Cruz.

She sided with his lawyers in ruling out derogatory terms when he’s tried for the 2018 killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

But she rejected a defense request that Cruz not be called “school shooter,” “killer” or “murderer.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital.
Woman shot in the head at intersection
Jakoby Frazier, DOB: 3/24/2000
Police arrest man accused of assaulting woman in convenience store
Police set up a perimeter to find three suspects following a car chase.
Two arrested in manhunt following chase
Clemon Ray Hanson Sr., DOB: 10/25/1963
Caddo Parish man accused of committing sex crimes with children as far back as the 1980s
Bossier City Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler (center left) and his choice for chief administrative...
Cheatham’s out as Bossier City CAO candidate

Latest News

Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
How you can help Hurricane Ida victims
Life Church Springhill delivers donations to Hurricane Ida victims
Life Church Springhill delivers donations to Hurricane Ida victims
Shreveport Volunteer Network continues Ida cleanup work in southeast La.
Shreveport Volunteer Network continues Ida cleanup work in southeast La.
Police officer runs after chicken
Police officer chases chicken across the road