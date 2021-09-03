Hot this weekend with some rain on your Labor Day

(KSLA) - Over the holiday weekend, it will remain hot. How can you have Labor Day weekend without some heat, right? By Labor Day itself, there should be some morning showers, but it will not last all day.

This evening will be nice and hot! Aside from maybe one or two small showers, it will be dry with no other rain around. Come by sunset, it will all be gone anyway. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with some high humidity.

Tonight, there will be a few passing clouds, but I do not expect any rain. It will be warm and muggy with temperatures falling to the lower to mid 70s. With the humidity, it will feel more like the lower 80s in some spots.

Over this holiday weekend, I do not expect much rain. There will least not be enough to cancel any outdoor plans you may have. Saturday will only have a couple small pin-point showers in the afternoon, while Sunday will have a little more activity in the evening. Temperatures will be pushing up to the mid to upper 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day. This weekend should be very nice and hot!

Monday I have added a small rain chance to the day. I have raised it up to 40% now. There could be a few storms involved. It’s still not enough to cancel any plans you may have on your Labor Day. That’s because the rain should be in the morning. Come by lunchtime, it will mostly be gone. Especially in the afternoon, there should not be any more rain. The clouds will linger, however. Temperatures will be slightly cooler thanks to the rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Tuesday will go back to dry conditions with little to no rain. Rain chances then are only up to 10%. There will be passing clouds, mixing with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will continue to stay hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday look to stay dry. I only have a 10-20% chance we see a quick passing shower. Otherwise, there should be a good mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will return to normal for September and will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Friday should be nice and dry with no rain at all. Even this far out, I have no chance of rain. There should be a little more sunshine as well. Temperatures will be getting up to the mid 90s in the afternoon.

In the tropics, Larry has has quickly strengthened into a hurricane. This system will likely become a major hurricane as a CAT 4. Good news is that it will stay out in the Atlantic. There is no threat from this system. We are also watching the western Caribbean for some development. Right now, it is down to a 20% in the next 5 days. We will be your First Alert as this progresses. As of now, there is still no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

