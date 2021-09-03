Fashion designers getting ready for first weekend of Prize Fest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s the 10 year anniversary of Prize Fest and people will be back in the streets of Shreveport for a two-weekend festival.

KSLA’s Adria Goins had a chance to talk to two designers in this year’s show, and an organizer who says this will be their biggest year yet.

“For me it’s a lot of fun. I work a lot, so it’s a way for me to do what I want to do and explore my creativity,” said Brittani Shabbaz, one of the competing designers. “I’ve been told I have an avant-garde style. I feel like I’m a girlie girl who doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty, so that means I like girlie things, but I kind of like some masculine kind of looks. I design for the woman who does not mind being herself. Last year’s collection was ‘all dressed up, nowhere to go’ because that was what I saw around me. This year, my collection is inspired more about us being out. We’re outside, being excited about seeing friends and family, and getting out.”

Brittani Shabbaz (KSLA)

While some designers have competed in the festival before, others are just starting out, hoping to make it big.

“This is actually one of my first big fashion shows. I actually started my brand just last year and it was kind of a very weird time to start my brand because of COVID,” said Sara Kluss, a first-time competing designer. “I have a vintage inspired fashion label. We specialize in made on demand or limited quantity clothing. It’s for the woman who loves vintage fashion, but she can’t fit into it because a lot of the sizing is not the same as it is today. The details in it, like the pleating and the pin tucks and the darts and I think that’s what made vintage fashion just so beautiful and elegant.”

Sara Kluss (KSLA)

“We’ve got a lot of local designers, as well as people coming from out-of-state, so it’s really turned into a national thing. We also have judges coming from all over the country. We have one judge that is a designer for Coach,” said Felicia Kay, production manager for Fashion Prize.

Fashion Prize takes place during the first weekend of the festival. Organizers say while it can be stressful kicking off the event, it’s also rewarding and exciting.

“It’s a big kickoff event. I’m super excited about it. We are actually turning Sci-Port into runway magic. It’s going to be absolutely fantastic. I think that we are doing this kickoff event really big like the only way Prize knows how to do things,” Kay said.

Clothing designed by Brittani Shabbaz (Brittani Shabbaz)

Kay says tickets are going fast, so click here to buy yours now. Remember, Prize Fest wants to make sure everyone is safe this year, so they’re asking for a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination from everyone. You can also watch Prize Fest online again this year.

