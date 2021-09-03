Estimated restoration of power dates begin to roll in
(WVUE) - Entergy released their first estimations of possible restoration power dates throughout south Louisiana.
Checkout the dates from Entergy below:
After 11 a.m., Entergy released more estimated dates for more areas. See below:
Below are the estimated times for restoration (ETR). Note that ETRs can change due to inclement weather or as crews find additional damage while working.
If you do not see your area listed, we do not have information available for the area at this time. Please continue to follow the posts on our page throughout the day today for additional ETRs.
Slidell:
The following areas have an ETR of today, Friday, Sept. 3
- Dixie Ranch Road up to I-12
- Bayou Paquet Road
- CC Road
- Coin Du Lestin area
- Camp Salmen Road
- Lincoln Ave.
- Campbell Street
- Washington Ave.
- Desoto Street
- Gayoso Street
- Lakeshore Estates
- Rats Nest Road
- Marina Drive Apartments
- Harbor Drive Apartments
Abita Springs:
- High water impeded crews from working in the center of town. In town should be 50% restored today, September 3
Mandeville:
- Chateau Village ETR today, September 3
- Cedarwood Village ETR today, September 3
- Beau West ETR today, September 3
- Beau Rivage ETR today, September 3
- Beau Chene ETR today, September 3
- The commercial area on Hwy 22 East of Cedarwood Drive ETR today, September 3
- Chapel Creek apartments ETR today, September 3
- Penn’s Chapel Place ETR today, September 3
- Section of Greenleaves off of Hwy 190 ETR today, September 3
- Old Golden Shores – 80% of customers’ power ETR today, September 3
- Lakewood Heights – 80% of customers’ power ETR today, September 3
- Commercial area on Causeway Blvd and Florida Street ETR today, September 3
Covington:
- -Angelic Estates subdivision and Soelle Drive – 90% of customers’ power ETR today, September 3
- -19th Ave and Jefferson St. area - remaining 50% of customers’ power ETR today, September 3
Madisonville:
These subdivisions have an ETR of today, September 3:
- Southdown
- Arbor Walk
- Natchez Trace
- Palm Courts
- Madison Farms
- Heritage Oaks
- Faubourg Coquille
- Myrtle Grove
- Post Oak Landing
- Les Bois
- Tchefuncte Park
- Spring Haven
- St. Tammany West Multiplex
- Black River Estates
Goodbee:
- The Willows ETR today, September 3
- Willow Bend ETR today, September 3
- Fox Branch ETR today, September 3
- Deer Cross ETR today, September 3
Lacombe:
- 98% of downtown/in town ETR today, September 3
