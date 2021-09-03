Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

East Texas funeral homes see rise in COVID-19 related deaths

By Julian Esparza
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the number of COVID-19 patients in area hospitals continues to rise, East Texas funeral homes say they’re seeing another increase in COVID-19 related deaths.

At Stewart Funeral Home in Tyler, general manager Chris Stewart says in July they received one body of a person who died of COVID-19. In August, they received eight.

“It is different now because there is a preventative. The hospitals may be full and we’re getting busier, but it seems like it’s not as busy as it was at that time when we first started out in the early parts of 2020,” Stewart said.

Stewart says they received more people who died of COVID during previous peaks. At that time, funerals were restricted to a small group and masks were required.

“Back then when there was so many unknowns, we weren’t even allowing the families to view. We would remove the body, place it in the casket, lock the casket, and wouldn’t allow anybody to view at that time but now we’re allowing that to happen,” Stewart said.

Funerals have since returned to full capacity, but protocols, like mask wearing, remain for funeral staff.

“We actually wear them regardless of whether they request it or not. We have people come in and say is masks required and I said, ‘no, it’s requested, but it’s up to you if you want to wear one,’” Stewart said.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, COVID-19 deaths climbed sharply in August after several months of a decreasing daily number of deaths. The deadliest day of the pandemic in Texas came on January 13 with 387 deaths. Stewart says the majority of the deaths they see this time around were not vaccinated.

“It is frustrating because it’s such an easy fix. It can be prevented now,” Stewart said.

According to the KLTV 7 COVID-19 tracker, more than 2,600 East Texans have died of the virus.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police set up a perimeter to find three suspects following a car chase.
Two arrested in manhunt following chase
Clemon Ray Hanson Sr., DOB: 10/25/1963
Caddo Parish man accused of committing sex crimes with children as far back as the 1980s
Jakoby Frazier, DOB: 3/24/2000
Police arrest man accused of assaulting woman in convenience store
Bossier City Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler (center left) and his choice for chief administrative...
Cheatham’s out as Bossier City CAO candidate
Nicholas Koury, 37
Bossier man arrested for alleged possession of pornography involving juveniles

Latest News

Entergy announces projected dates of power restoration for customers impacted by Ida
We are tracking hot temperatures Saturday and Sunday followed by showers possible Labor Day.
Toasty Labor Day Weekend forecast
The shelves are bare at some stores in South Mississippi due to the influx of people coming...
South Mississippi grocery stores struggling to keep shelves stocked
Police say the woman was taken to the hospital.
Woman shot in the head at intersection
Keeping grocery stores stocked was a challenge before the hurricane due to the pandemic. Now,...
South Mississippi grocery stores struggling to keep shelves stocked