Children hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches new high

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - There is a growing concern about rising COVID-19 cases among children who are being hospitalized at the highest rate in more than a year.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows just how seriously the delta variant can hit people who are unvaccinated.

“Most are either unvaccinated or under the age of 12 and unable to get vaccinated. The numbers have been three or four times what we were seeing last winter at its peak,” Division Director of Pediatric Critical Care at the University of Alabama-Birmingham Dr. Nancy Tofil said.

The CDC said that between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to hospitals every day with COVID-19.

”When they go back to their community, I have a mission for them to get two or three other people vaccinated and for the kids who are in high school to get some of their classmates vaccinated,” Tofil said.

It comes as COVID-19 concerns some schools in Florida and Texas to go virtual again.

In Texas, a school district is closing schools after two teachers died of COVID-19 in the same week.

In Florida, school districts in two counties are also shutting down until after Labor Day either due to a spike in COVID-19 cases or quarantine-related staffing shortages.

Neither district mandates masks for students or staff.

Meanwhile, advisers from the Food and Drug Administration will meet Sept. 17, to discuss Pfizer COVID-19 boosters.

That is just three days before the White House target date.

“They are preparing for the likelihood that we will be giving boosters to individuals and logistically will be starting it on the week of September the 20th,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Last month, the White House announced that starting Sept. 20, booster shots would become available to all adults eight months after their second vaccine dose however, that move is pending authorization from FDA and CDC advisers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

