Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Campti man found shot dead in residence

Investigators trying to determine whether his death is related to call about gunfire in the area
CAPTION: Natchitoches sheriff’s detectives and Campti police are investigating the death of...
CAPTION: Natchitoches sheriff’s detectives and Campti police are investigating the death of 56-year-old Rickey Lane Caskey as a homicide. They suspect he was struck by a bullet as he was standing in a travel trailer in the 100 block of Lake Street in Campti that he was renting.(Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) — The death of a 56-year-old Natchitoches Parish man is being investigated as a homicide.

Natchitoches sheriff’s detectives and Campti police believe Rickey Lane Caskey was struck by a bullet as he was standing in a travel trailer in the 100 block of Lake Street in Campti that he was renting.

Caskey’s landlord notified the Sheriff’s Office of his death about 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. His body was on the floor.

He suffered what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. And his body is being sent for an autopsy.

Investigators spent several hours examining the crime scene. And while doing so, they discovered a hole in the side of the travel trailer indicating where a bullet had penetrated the wall and traveled into the residence.

Now they are trying to determine whether Caskey’s death is related to a 911 call about gunfire in the area of Lake and Marshall streets and Pasture Road about 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Deputies who responded to that call were unable to locate any suspicious activity at that time.

“Our investigators are working tirelessly in an effort to arrest the individual or individuals involved in the murder of Mr. Caskey,” Sheriff Stuart Wright said in a post on his office’s Facebook page. “We extend our condolences to the Caskey family and friends.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Caskey’s death or the gunfire to call criminal investigators at the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 357-7830. Ask for Detective Sgt. Craig LaCour, Detective Sgt. Derrick Sowell, Detective Capt. Darrel Winder or Maj. Reginald Turner.

Or callers can call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.

(Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and child, 6, killed in Canton triple shooting
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station
Man killed after being hit by pickup truck on A.R. Teague Parkway
Clinton Jenkins, 36, of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield, was killed and his passenger...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in wreck on US 171
Twenty shell casings could be seen on West 84th Street near Wyngate Boulevard in Shreveport...
Woman, child show up at hospital after shooting; man found wounded about half mile from where it happened
Police set up a perimeter to find three suspects following a car chase.
Two arrested in manhunt following chase

Latest News

Jakoby Frazier, DOB: 3/24/2000
Police arrest man accused of assaulting woman in convenience store
Police arrest man caught on cellphone video as he allegedly assaulted woman in store
Police arrest man caught on cellphone video as he allegedly assaulted woman in store
FEMA approves Gov. Edwards request to activate Transitional Sheltering Assistance
FEMA approves Gov. Edwards request to activate Transitional Sheltering Assistance
Gov. Edwards speaks in Tangipahoa Parish.
Gov. Edwards speaks in Tangipahoa Parish