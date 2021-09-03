Campti man found shot dead in residence

CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) — The death of a 56-year-old Natchitoches Parish man is being investigated as a homicide.

Natchitoches sheriff’s detectives and Campti police believe Rickey Lane Caskey was struck by a bullet as he was standing in a travel trailer in the 100 block of Lake Street in Campti that he was renting.

Caskey’s landlord notified the Sheriff’s Office of his death about 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. His body was on the floor.

He suffered what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. And his body is being sent for an autopsy.

Investigators spent several hours examining the crime scene. And while doing so, they discovered a hole in the side of the travel trailer indicating where a bullet had penetrated the wall and traveled into the residence.

Now they are trying to determine whether Caskey’s death is related to a 911 call about gunfire in the area of Lake and Marshall streets and Pasture Road about 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Deputies who responded to that call were unable to locate any suspicious activity at that time.

“Our investigators are working tirelessly in an effort to arrest the individual or individuals involved in the murder of Mr. Caskey,” Sheriff Stuart Wright said in a post on his office’s Facebook page. “We extend our condolences to the Caskey family and friends.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Caskey’s death or the gunfire to call criminal investigators at the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 357-7830. Ask for Detective Sgt. Craig LaCour, Detective Sgt. Derrick Sowell, Detective Capt. Darrel Winder or Maj. Reginald Turner.

Or callers can call Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.

(Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.