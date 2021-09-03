ArkLaTex food banks, organizations band together to help Hurricane Ida evacuees

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - With hundreds of evacuees still in the area, some charitable organizations are feeling the pressure to keep up with the needs of those who fled the storm. Now, the drive is on for more community support.

Evacuees from Hurricane Ida continue to arrive at Ocean Canyon Properties in Little River County, Ark. Officials here say since the storm, around 100 families from southeast Louisiana have made the trek.

The help officials needed has come from the nonprofit group Brighter Tomorrow Foundation.

“We provided hot meals for the individuals, but we also gave them produce and snacks and we had 73 individuals we fed on Monday,” said Lamisha Bell with the Brighter Tomorrow Foundation.

Bell says they could not have provided this assistance without help from Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana.

“We are grateful for the partnership like i said it helps us reach those in the community,” said Bell.

Harvest Food Bank leaders say when natural disaster occurs in other parts of the country, supplies to local food banks also feels the impact.

“Right now it’s more important than ever that we have community support both financially and in food. We will be able to use the vendors we use nationally to get food in here to replace the food going out to those national disasters,” said Camille Wrinkleis, director of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

Wrinkleis said they will continue to do what they can to help evacuees who have come to area.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.