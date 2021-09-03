60 puppies, dogs headed to new home with help of animal organizations

Prize Fest
By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the help of Paws 4 Life, North Shore Animal League America and other animal shelter organizers, 60 puppies and dogs will head to New York to meet their new families.

If it wasn’t for the collaboration and help of these organizers, those animals would be at risk of being euthanized.

The animals come from shelters in Bossier, Natchitoches, Jefferson, Tyler and Marshall.

“Our mission is to save as many animals as we can, because we believe all animals can be saved and not killed,” said Tanya Wright, president of Paws 4 Life.

Paws 4 Life is a volunteer group committed to saving animals. Along with saving those animals, the organization said they wanted to help people and pets deeply impacted by Hurricane Ida.

With the help of North Shore Animal League America, the organization received hundreds of donations of dog food, cat food, cleaning supplies and more. The league delivered the donations to Paws 4 Life before they head to southeast Louisiana this weekend.

“We have such good friends and family in south Louisiana. We love those folks, and we want to go down and show them love and help them in any way that we can,” Wright said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear more on how the organization will help down south.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

